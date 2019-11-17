Nothing To Say😍💥

On November 16, a fan of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli jumped the fence and ran into the field when India was playing Bangladesh on day three of a Test match in Indore.

Videos of the fan making a difficult climb over the fence and running towards the players during a drinks break have gone viral on social media. The fan ran up to Kohli and touched his feet, and was greeted graciously by the popular cricketer. The security forces arrived at the scene in no time, but they were reportedly instructed by Kohli to be respectful towards the fan. The videos also show the security personnel escorting the man away from the field as opposed to dragging him away, which is the more common way of dealing with such situations.

India won the match by an innings and 130 runs.