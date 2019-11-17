Australia is reeling from dangerous bushfires and a severe drought, and animals in the forests, particularly koalas, are facing the worst of the tragedy.

Around 350 koalas are feared dead in the bushfires in Port Macquarie area of New South Wales, BuzzFeed News reported. A video of a koala named Kate, who was rescued by Darell and brought to the Koala Hospital Port Macquarie has gone viral on social media.

In the video (above), Darell can be seen giving water to Kate, who looks visibly affected by the fire. The hospital said that Kate was being treated in the burns ward.