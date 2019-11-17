Listen this Ex Army officer Major General SP Sinha.



He said "Balatkar ke badle Balatkar" (rape for rape) as a revenge for Kashmiri Pandit exodus.



He is openly supporting rape of Kashmiri women, such kind of filthy officers are protected under draconian Law like AFSPA. pic.twitter.com/GHaHFota1S — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) November 17, 2019

Retired Major General SP Sinha has stirred a controversy by asking for “death in return for death, and rape in return for rape” to avenge atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits during their exodus from Kashmir in 1990.

The former Army officer made the comments while appearing on a live debate on Hindi news channel TV9 Bharatvarsh. His statements were met with strong disapproval from other panelists, much of the audience, and the moderator, journalist Sumaira Sheikh. Some sections of the audience, however, approved, though they reprimanded by Sheikh.

You can watch the full debate here: