The iconic Italian city of Venice has been under the grip of disastrous floods for a week now, threatening valuable art and architecture housed in the city.

The city, which has virtually no streets and uses a network of canals for movement, was hit by its highest tide in 50 years on November 12, and the flooding in was the second-worst ever recorded in its history, USA Today reported. The mayor of the city Luigi Brugnaro has blamed it on climate change.

⚠Anche oggi affrontando maree che segnano record negativi. Domani dichiareremo lo stato di calamità. Chiediamo al #Governo di aiutarci, i costi saranno alti. Questi sono gli effetti dei cambiamenti climatici. Il Mose va terminato presto. Domani scuole chiuse a Venezia e isole. pic.twitter.com/iD2Y7mbOBf — Luigi Brugnaro (@LuigiBrugnaro) November 12, 2019

Many popular tourist attractions in the city have been shut as a result of three of the ten worst floods ever recorded in Venice taking place over the past week alone. Many residents and visitors posted photos and videos of the inundated city on social media.

Water feels much higher than it was yesterday. Rain and wind is up. Horrible. #veniceflood pic.twitter.com/ZXoLVKvZgn — James Longman (@JamesAALongman) November 15, 2019