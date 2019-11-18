#WATCH Pune: Mahadev Jadhav, a sanitation worker who has been working with the Pune Municipal Corporation for 25 years creates awareness about cleanliness and waste disposal, through songs. (17.11) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/udCRMy9Cmu — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2019

A sanitation worker with the Pune Municipal Corporation is being acknowledged on social media for his novel approach to spreading awareness about cleanliness among the masses.

Mahadev Jadhav, who has been working with the Pune Municipal Corporation for the past 25 years, uses the tunes of Bollywood songs to sing about cleanliness and waste segregation and waste disposal using homespun lyrics.

A video of Jadhav’s singing was posted by news agency ANI and has gone viral on social media.