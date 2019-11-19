sarfaroshi kī tamanna ab hamare dil mein hai

Ahead of the students’ solidarity march scheduled to be held across various cities in Pakistan on November 29, a video of students mobilising crowds at the Faiz Festival in Lahore has gone viral on social media.

The students’ solidarity march is being organised by the Progressive Students’ Collective. Members of the PSC were present at the Faiz Festival in Lahore to spread awareness about their march and the demands associated with it. The students sang poet Bismil Azimabadi’s Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna (video above) at the venue.

Elaborating on their demands and the aim of the march, a member of the PSC said that they were fighting for the rights of the working class. His slogans were met with chants of “laal salaam”.

Why are we raising slogans and what are we marching for on November 29th?#StudentsSolidarityMarch pic.twitter.com/GYziHZMn5e — PSC (@PSCollective_) November 18, 2019

Here are other videos in the run-up to the students’ solidarity march.

Who says those organising #StudentSolidarityMarch are not raising their voices for ALL students? Here is Mohiba, another fiery young lady leading the efforts! pic.twitter.com/9cUFtEKiMu — Aima Khosa (@aimaMK) November 18, 2019

A voice that was a nightmare for dictatorship of Zia, a voice that is still persistent against illiberal democracy of today & a voice in the favour of a better Pak.



Khalid Javed Jan father of @ammaralijan #StudentSolidarityMarch #faizfestival2019 pic.twitter.com/5bs4VBvKfV — Younas (@iYounasJam) November 18, 2019

A similar march demanding more rights for students was also held across eight cities of Pakistan in 2018.