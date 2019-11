Chinnaponnu, a dog, who was abandoned at station two years ago is seriously offering her services in assisting RPF in warning passengers illegally crossing the track and travelling on footboard at Chennai Railway station. pic.twitter.com/ub2gMXNB2t — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 17, 2019

