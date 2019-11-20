Protesters of all ages in #Iran chant:

“Shah of Iran, return to Iran!”

Protests began as gasoline prices tripled overnight in the oil-rich country without prior notice by the regime, and rapidly escalated into anti-regime demonstrations. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/FP1VUsQyek — Reza Behrouz (@RBehrouzDO) November 16, 2019

The Iranian government announced a 50% hike in petrol prices in the past week, triggering massive protests across the country. Despite an internet shutdown across the country, several videos of the unrest from the streets were posted on social media.

Arab Spring 2.0 protests have reached Iran as protesters have just set the Central Bank on fire. This will soon be spreading to other parts of the world, next countries mostly likely are Brazil & Argentina. #IranProtests #IranUprising #IranRegimeChange pic.twitter.com/bRVA2WVC5K — Suhaib Saqib (@SuhaibSaqib1) November 16, 2019

At least 12 people have been killed in the protests so far, BBC reported. After the increase in fuel prices, a litre of petrol will cost 15,000 Iranian rials. Each buyer will be allowed only up to 60 litres of petrol a month, the report added. The internet shutdown was put in place on November 16.