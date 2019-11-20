Watch: Scenes from protests in Iran as people battle a nationwide internet shutdown
The internet blackout was imposed on November 16.
The Iranian government announced a 50% hike in petrol prices in the past week, triggering massive protests across the country. Despite an internet shutdown across the country, several videos of the unrest from the streets were posted on social media.
At least 12 people have been killed in the protests so far, BBC reported. After the increase in fuel prices, a litre of petrol will cost 15,000 Iranian rials. Each buyer will be allowed only up to 60 litres of petrol a month, the report added. The internet shutdown was put in place on November 16.