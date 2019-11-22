A wombat and her baby waddling through the snow in search of food has got to be one of the cutest things you'll see this week. #SevenWorldsOnePlanet pic.twitter.com/nnf4Naq8cI — BBC One (@BBCOne) November 14, 2019

Wombats (seen above) are native to Australia, and have long been loved by the internet for their shy but inquisitive nature, although they can often get aggressive. Unlike koalas, their nearest relatives, they cannot climb trees, but their strength lies in being extremely good swimmers.

One of the most fascinating characteristics of these animals is that their faeces are shaped like perfect cubes. Here are videos of wombats interacting with humans and an explanation for their oddly shaped faeces.

