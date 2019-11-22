Watch: A wombat and her joey trot through the snow in search of food
A single wombat can move up to three feet of dirt in a single day.
Wombats (seen above) are native to Australia, and have long been loved by the internet for their shy but inquisitive nature, although they can often get aggressive. Unlike koalas, their nearest relatives, they cannot climb trees, but their strength lies in being extremely good swimmers.
One of the most fascinating characteristics of these animals is that their faeces are shaped like perfect cubes. Here are videos of wombats interacting with humans and an explanation for their oddly shaped faeces.