Watch: Visually-challenged JNU student Shashi Bhushan Pandey complains he was assaulted by policemen
Pandey said he tried to inform the police of his condition.
The Delhi Police have been accused of beating up the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University and using baton-charges to control the demonstrations in New Delhi on November 18. In one of the videos of the assault, Shashi Bhushan Pandey, a visually-impaired councillor of the university students’ union, was seen being rounded up by the police.
Pandey alleged that he was beaten up by the police despite informing them that he is visually-impaired. He was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after the incident.
“Why did you come to the protest if you are blind,” the police allegedly asked Pandey. The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled has “strongly condemned the brutal violence perpetrated by Delhi Police on students and teachers”, The Indian Express reported.
After the attack on Pandey, a video of his singing Habib Jalib’s poem “Dastur” has gone viral on social media.
Here is Pandey talking about how he manages his education expenses.