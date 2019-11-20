This is a video of Shashi Bhushan Pandey, the visually challenged JNUSU Councillor who beaten up, from the protest yesterday. He can be seen removing his glasses to show the police he can't see. But they still drag him on. pic.twitter.com/6iNjRRYkwQ — Anya Shankar (@AnyaShankar) November 19, 2019

The Delhi Police have been accused of beating up the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University and using baton-charges to control the demonstrations in New Delhi on November 18. In one of the videos of the assault, Shashi Bhushan Pandey, a visually-impaired councillor of the university students’ union, was seen being rounded up by the police.

Pandey alleged that he was beaten up by the police despite informing them that he is visually-impaired. He was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after the incident.

“Why did you come to the protest if you are blind,” the police allegedly asked Pandey. The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled has “strongly condemned the brutal violence perpetrated by Delhi Police on students and teachers”, The Indian Express reported.

After the attack on Pandey, a video of his singing Habib Jalib’s poem “Dastur” has gone viral on social media.

Visually challenged JNU student Shashi Bhushan Samad has been brutally beaten by Delhi Police. Was this a student threat to the biggest democracy of the world? He is hospitalized in AIIMS.



Months back his video singing Habib Jalib went viral. He is a poet also. pic.twitter.com/uCuDAxexst — Jyoti Yadav (@jyotiyadaav) November 18, 2019

Here is Pandey talking about how he manages his education expenses.