Sung and composed by a 15-year-old girl from Mumbai, Aarsha Mukherji, this song (video above) about peace, love and unity effectively displays the plurality in Indian languages. For, Mukherji sings it in as many as 22 different languages.

For Mukherji’s IB curriculum Personal Project, she chose to sing about India, and “what I want it to be”. The song includes lines like: “But the more we progress, the more we regress. And our country is torn apart by politics. Religion determines our worth.”