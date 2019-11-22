The armor glass on Elon Musk's #Cybertruck isn't very, well, armor-y. He Goldberg'd it. pic.twitter.com/YR2MM5QKE3 — GIF Skull - Tom Cruise is in The Dark Order (@GIFSkull) November 22, 2019

The video above shows a clip from Elon Musk’s live launch of the new Tesla Cybertruck, a futuristic pickup truck. In an unfortunate moment for Musk and his team, however, the armoured glass that was supposed to shatter-proof ended up breaking from the impact of two metal balls thrown confidently at the windows.

Here are some of the online reactions to this moment.

i’m gonna tell my kids this was the new tesla #Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/7ctpzQZuEa — yadeer (@yadeer_) November 22, 2019

THE TESLA TRUCK ROFL ROFL ROFL IT LOOKS TERRIBLE.... IM GETTING ONE FORSURE — mOE (@m0E_tv) November 22, 2019

I... you can't... this is a real thing made by a real company. It's like a viking helmet with the horns on the inside.https://t.co/3i20L1rI83 — 🏴James Heathers 🏴 (@jamesheathers) November 22, 2019

You vs the guy she told you not to worry about pic.twitter.com/rpqNCmKJqO — John Wenz (@johnwenz) November 22, 2019

Can't wait to see what it looks like when they port it from GTA: San Andreas to GTA5 and the rest of the pixels load.#Cybertruck #CYBRTRK #teslatruck pic.twitter.com/PPlW1euAGO — Jason Shallcross (@Shallcross14) November 22, 2019

“It doesn’t look like anything else,” Musk announced before members of the Tesla design team drove up on stage and emerged from the vehicle, dressed in all-black leather outfits, with electronic music playing loudly in accompaniment.

Ummm @elonmusk was right. This is like nothing I’ve ever seen before 😳 #Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/SaRpXlMQsN — Everyday Astronaut (@Erdayastronaut) November 22, 2019

Despite the amusing aspects of this launch, the crowd seemed genuinely impressed by the specifications of the truck.

Below is a condensed video made by The Verge, with highlights from the launch.