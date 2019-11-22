Watch: Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck has unbreakable glass that broke at the launch
But despite the inevitable jokes and memes, the truck has many an admirer as well.
The video above shows a clip from Elon Musk’s live launch of the new Tesla Cybertruck, a futuristic pickup truck. In an unfortunate moment for Musk and his team, however, the armoured glass that was supposed to shatter-proof ended up breaking from the impact of two metal balls thrown confidently at the windows.
Here are some of the online reactions to this moment.
“It doesn’t look like anything else,” Musk announced before members of the Tesla design team drove up on stage and emerged from the vehicle, dressed in all-black leather outfits, with electronic music playing loudly in accompaniment.
Despite the amusing aspects of this launch, the crowd seemed genuinely impressed by the specifications of the truck.
Below is a condensed video made by The Verge, with highlights from the launch.