Time lapse footage of fungi growing shows how alien life is right here with us pic.twitter.com/8CxGtZTLZR — Nature is Lit🔥 (@NaturelsLit) November 15, 2019

Although we usually associate fungus with decay or infections, these organisms have some very beautiful representations in the living world. The video above shows time lapses of various fascinating fungi, most of which are different types of mushroom.

Not only do fungi often look like works of art, but they have also been found to be the very foundation of complex life on earth. Even so, more than 90% of the world’s estimated 3.8 million fungi are currently unknown to science.

According to Professor Kathy Willis, “They’re really weird organisms with the most bizarre life cycle. And yet when you understand their role in the Earth’s ecosystem, you realise that they underpin life on Earth.”

Below is a clip from David Attenborough’s Our Planet, which shows the fascinating, intricate process of a fungus growing from inside an ant.

