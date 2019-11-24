#WATCH: Rekha Devi, sarpanch of Mandawala village tries to climb a JCB machine in an attempt to stop anti-encroachment drive in Jalore, Rajasthan. (21.11) pic.twitter.com/fxpd93TvVi — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2019

On November 21, a woman identified as Rekha Devi was seen trying to climb into the jaws of a JCB excavator crane in an attempt to halt alleged encroachment in Mandawala village, Rajasthan.

Sarpanch Rekha Devi told ANI, “The driver first tried to run the JCB over me. He then hit my car when I and the village ward head Harki Devi were inside it.” She added, “The land belonging to the gram panchayat was illegally encroached earlier also. The encroachment was removed in August, but now there is an attempt to encroach the land again. I reported to police about the matter but no action was taken.”

Police have said that the accused, Vagha Ram, is currently on the run, and efforts are being made to trace him. “Sarpanch Rekha Chowdhury had filed a complaint against encroachment and we have registered the case. JCB also hit her vehicle. Efforts are being carried out to catch Vagha Ram. The action will be taken,” said police officer Jaidev Singh, DSP of Jalore.