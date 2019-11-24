Viral Video Watch this severely colour blind boy’s reaction to seeing colours for the first time A schoolteacher brought glasses that made it possible. Scroll Staff 41 minutes ago This young man is severely colorblind. They are studying colorblindness in class. The school principal brought in some glasses that allowed this youngster see color for the very first time.This is the Twitter content I’m here for...💪😍😏😇🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/NeWcUcz0yu— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 22, 2019 This man was born color blind, he lived his whole life in black and white, on his 66th birthday, his whole family contributed to buy him an Enchroma glasses that allowed him see colors for the first time in his life. his attitude blew me away ! pic.twitter.com/IaZIxSaAaJ— Danny smith (@doglab) October 23, 2018 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video colours Read Comments Print