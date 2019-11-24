One woman was killed and six others were injured when a speeding car lost control and fell from the Biodiversity Flyover in Hyderabad city’s Gachibowli area on November 23. Two cars underneath the flyover were also injured in the incident.

The incident took place at 1.19 pm, The News Minute reported. The victim was identified as Satyaveni, who was travelling with her daughter at the time, the report added. The daughter escaped with minor injuries. The driver, identified as Milan, survived the crash because of air bags in the car.

“On preliminary investigation, it is found out that the accident was due to the OVERSPEEDING car at 104 kmph instead of prescribed 40 kmph on the flyover,” a statement put out by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad stated.