My grandpa said he found a wild guinea pig a while ago and now he just comes in the afternoons to get fed, pls meet Rudy pic.twitter.com/SPI5evVk7l — yourpartner22 (@benadryldreams) November 23, 2019

Guinea pigs have long been known as indoor, cuddly rodents, not really expected to survive outdoors. Having been domesticated for centuries as pets, the species actually no longer exists in the wild.

However, in a video posted to social media that has since gone viral, a user recounts how her grandfather found a guinea pig (seen above) skulking in the bushes near his backyard shed.

Now named Rudy, the guinea pig emerges every day post noon, ready to be fed. While the homeowners are attempting to gain Rudy’s trust and give him a home, he appears too anxious yet to leave his safe “hidey hole,” particularly after dark.

According to some users, guinea pigs that appear to be “found in the wild” are usually unfortunate cases of abandonment by owners who did not anticipate the care and attention these creatures require.

Here are some of the responses on social media.

Hi all! Unfortunately, the only reason so many people find “wild” guinea pigs is because they’re so often abandoned because people adopt them without knowing how much work and time goes into them. They’re adorable but do a lot of research before adopting :) (also always get two) — Marisa (@MarisaTomsic) November 23, 2019

Unfortunately they don’t live in the wild anymore ☹️ they just aren’t able to actually survive in the wild due to centuries of domestication — Beento (@JustSpaxce) November 23, 2019

Unfortunately he’s wayyy too nervous to be caught right now, he’s in an enclosed space so that he stays around the same area and knows where he is when he needs to come back, but a cousin of mine is most likely going to come back to take him into his home — yourpartner22 (@benadryldreams) November 23, 2019