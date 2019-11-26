Watch: Is there such a thing as a wild guinea pig? This one visits every day for lunch
This long-domesticated species of rodent are not known for outdoor hardiness.
Guinea pigs have long been known as indoor, cuddly rodents, not really expected to survive outdoors. Having been domesticated for centuries as pets, the species actually no longer exists in the wild.
However, in a video posted to social media that has since gone viral, a user recounts how her grandfather found a guinea pig (seen above) skulking in the bushes near his backyard shed.
Now named Rudy, the guinea pig emerges every day post noon, ready to be fed. While the homeowners are attempting to gain Rudy’s trust and give him a home, he appears too anxious yet to leave his safe “hidey hole,” particularly after dark.
According to some users, guinea pigs that appear to be “found in the wild” are usually unfortunate cases of abandonment by owners who did not anticipate the care and attention these creatures require.
Here are some of the responses on social media.