#WATCH West Bengal BJP Vice President and candidate for Karimpur bypoll, Joy Prakash Majumdar manhandled and kicked allegedly by TMC workers as voting is underway in the constituency. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/Vpb5s14M5A — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal Vice President Joy Prakash Majumdar was allegedly assaulted by the workers of the Trinamool Congress Party during the Karimpur bye-poll on Monday.

In the video of the incident, a group of men can be seen beating up Majumdar and pushing him into the bushes. The incident occurred in the Phipulkhola area of Nadia district when he was entering a polling booth, news agency PTI reported. Majumdar is the BJP candidate in the Karimpur bye-poll.

The BJP leader reportedly called this incident the “clear sign of end of democracy in West Bengal”.

Other BJP leaders from the state posted updates on social media in support of Majumdar.

The TMC has denied the allegations, the PTI report added. The party’s Nadia district unit said that Majumdar was attacked by the locals “for vitiating the poll atmosphere”. The Election Commission has sought a report into the incident.

