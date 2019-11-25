🚕🏏️🚖 The heartwearming story of the Indian taxi driver and five @TheRealPCB players.❤️



🎥📺@AlisonMitchell tells Mitchell Johnson about it on Commentator Cam. 🔊🎙️ #AUSvPAK



Listen live 📻📱 ABC Radio / Grandstand digital / ABC Listen app — https://t.co/dhH8gmo5FZ pic.twitter.com/qdwsK83F7X — ABC Grandstand (@abcgrandstand) November 24, 2019

In a clip from ABC’s radio show “Commentator Cam,” radio host Alison Mitchell narrated a heartwarming anecdote she was told by a cab driver who ferried her to Brisbane’s Gabba stadium.

Telling the story to Mitchell Johnson, former Australian cricketer, the host recounted a taxi driver’s tale about how he declined to accept the fare from five Pakistani cricketers who were going to an Indian restaurant in Brisbane. The cricketers, including Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Yasir Shah, responded by asking him to join them for dinner at the restaurant.

Social media users are responding to the story with comments about how sports bring people together, and seem to be moved by the show of mutual love and respect between Indians and Pakistanis in another corner of the world.

Out of countries, Indian and Pakistanies are best friends to each other, but in their own countries, they are worst neighbors, how's strange people 😳😳😳 — Imran Hussain (@Ih786pkImran) November 25, 2019

Ohh what a heartwarming story!! — AceofSpades (@AceofSpades_001) November 25, 2019