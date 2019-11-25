Watch: This Indian taxi driver did not let Pakistani cricketers pay him. So they took him to dinner
The story was revealed by an ABC radio host in Australia.
In a clip from ABC’s radio show “Commentator Cam,” radio host Alison Mitchell narrated a heartwarming anecdote she was told by a cab driver who ferried her to Brisbane’s Gabba stadium.
Telling the story to Mitchell Johnson, former Australian cricketer, the host recounted a taxi driver’s tale about how he declined to accept the fare from five Pakistani cricketers who were going to an Indian restaurant in Brisbane. The cricketers, including Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Yasir Shah, responded by asking him to join them for dinner at the restaurant.
Social media users are responding to the story with comments about how sports bring people together, and seem to be moved by the show of mutual love and respect between Indians and Pakistanis in another corner of the world.