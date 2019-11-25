Agitated over traffic challan, a biker in UP's Meerut took out his anger on his motorcycle. He later sat on the fallen bike and started crying as traffic cops stood and watched the entire drama unfolding on a busy street in the city. @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/lZ8TfQYUWt — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 25, 2019

In a video posted on Twitter, a dramatic scene was captured on a busy street in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Frustrated by a traffic challan, a motorcyclist is seen throwing his vehicle from side to side before collapsing on it in tears.

The incident reportedly took place at Begum Bridge in Meerut. In the video, police personnel can be seen watching the situation unfold, some even filming the drama on their phones. Toward the end of the footage, officers are seen approaching the dejected biker.

Amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, implemented in September 2019, have provoked much debate owing to the steep fines detailed in the amendment. In September 2019, an inebriated man set his bike on fire after receiving a traffic fine of Rs 11,000.

Several social media users have responded sympathetically to the apparent dismay and frustration of the man.

On a serious note, we don't know of one's mental condition and what they're going through. Such exuberant fines hit hard on lower middle class.

Don't @ me with 'He should be carrying all documents' — Ilyassism (@ilyassism) November 25, 2019

aray isko koi jadu ki jhaphi do yar bichara pareshan hai :(( — raghu.🇵🇰 (@relexdude) November 25, 2019

Very unfortunate. Maybe the fine is beyond his means. Though traffic discipline is necessary, insanely high fines serve no purpose. — Bajirao82 (@Sangfroid7A) November 25, 2019

Economic slowdown is the disease, this is a symptom. #unemployment — Irani Chai Lover (@_aslamBhai) November 25, 2019

