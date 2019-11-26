#WATCH Delhi: Scuffle broke out between Punjab Police Hockey & Punjab National Bank Hockey teams during Nehru Cup finals. Elena Norman, Hockey India CEO says, "We're awaiting official report from Tournament officials, based on which Hockey India will take necessary action." pic.twitter.com/Yz3LAtGPl7 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

An ugly brawl broke out between players on the field during the Nehru Cup hockey tournament on Monday, November 25 (video above). The two teams were Punjab Police and Punjab National Bank teams.

Players from both teams can be seen lunging at one other with their hockey sticks in the footage, with the fight travelling across the field, resulting in a player being knocked to the ground. Jasbir Singh, captain of the Punjab National Bank team, stated, “We tried to control the fight but it turned ugly. Nobody was listening to anything.”

According to reports, several players were injured by the end of the incident. Jasbir Singh said three of his players were taken to hospital.

After the brawl, three players from Punjab Police team (Hardeep Singh, Jagmeet Singh and Kanwarjeet Singh) and two Punjab National Bank players (Sukhjeet Singh and Toppo) were shown red cards, according to reports. The match was subsequently resumed and completed.