Watch: Tesla’s Cybertruck defeats Ford’s F-150 in a tug-of-war, but there may be a rematch soon
But was it a fair battle? No, says a physicist.
Tesla’s new product Cybertruck was unveiled on November 22 and it has been the talk of the internet since then. In a video posted by the company’s CEO Elon Musk, Cybertruck won a tug-of-war against the Ford F-150, which is reportedly the best-selling truck in the United States currently.
Cybertruck pulled the F-150 uphill and visibly without much effort. Following Musk’s tweet, Sundeep Madra, the vice president of Ford X, asked Musk to send them a Cybertruck for an “apples to apples” test. Musk has accepted the offer.
Some scientists like Neil deGrasse Tyson have raised questions on the fairness of the tug-of-war.