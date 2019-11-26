Cybertruck pulls F-150 uphill pic.twitter.com/OfaqUkrDI3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2019

Tesla’s new product Cybertruck was unveiled on November 22 and it has been the talk of the internet since then. In a video posted by the company’s CEO Elon Musk, Cybertruck won a tug-of-war against the Ford F-150, which is reportedly the best-selling truck in the United States currently.

Cybertruck pulled the F-150 uphill and visibly without much effort. Following Musk’s tweet, Sundeep Madra, the vice president of Ford X, asked Musk to send them a Cybertruck for an “apples to apples” test. Musk has accepted the offer.

hey @elonmusk send us a cybertruck and we will do the apples to apples test for you 😉😉😉https://t.co/H3v6dCZeV5 — sunny madra (@sundeep) November 25, 2019

Bring it on https://t.co/pCnln1NdRO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2019

Some scientists like Neil deGrasse Tyson have raised questions on the fairness of the tug-of-war.