On November 26, the United States’ First lady Melania Trump was booed by students at an opioid awareness event in Baltimore, news agency AFP reported.

Melania Trump was addressing the Baltimore Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness, where middle and high school students booed her when she arrived on stage.

US President Donald Trump had in July 2019 called Baltimore “a disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess” and “the worst district in the US(A)”. Many viewed the booing that the First Lady received as a reaction to the President’s tweets.

....As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

This was the first time when Melania Trump was booed by an audience without the President’s presence, CNN reported.