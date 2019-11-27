GUYS NO JOKE THIS TUTORIAL HELPED ME SO MUCH PLEASE WATCH IT pic.twitter.com/BuITSebOu6 — saltys backup (@soIardan) November 24, 2019

A young woman begins her TokTok video – which has since gone viral – with a how-to on curling eyelashes, and then seamlessly switches to “you’re going to use your phone that you’re using right now to search up what’s happening in China.”

She goes on to say that China is creating concentration camps, where innocent Muslims are being “kidnapped, raped,” being made to give up their faith, being made to convert, being forced to eat pork, and threatened with death if they refuse to comply.

Her commentary refers to China’s Xinjiang concentration camps. Officially called re-education camps by the government of the People’s Republic of China, these camps have been found to target entire ethnic minorities.

In recently leaked verified documents, China’s highly systematic brainwashing of at least a million of China’s Muslim (Uyghur turkic minority) in the high-tech, high-security prison camps was revealed. Some of these documents state the functioning and set-up of these camps, and detail how “Camps must adhere to a strict system of total physical and mental control.”

“This is another holocaust, yet no one is talking about it,” said Feroza Aziz in her video. Following this, she tweeted that her account was suspended by TikTok, an app that has often come under fire for claims of Chinese government interference in its content and political censorship.

