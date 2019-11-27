Play

At least 22 people were killed and over 40 injured when a powerful earthquake struck Albania in the early hours of November 26.

The earthquake measured 6.4 on the Richter Scale, Al Jazeera reported. Widespread damage and loss of lives was recorded in the coastal cities of Durres and Thumane, close to the epicentre of the earthquake.

After the earthquake, hundreds of people were forced to spend the night in tents or in their cars as aftershocks continued, BBC reported. This earthquake was “worst for decades”, the report added.