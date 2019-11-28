Play

In April 2019, television show Last Week Tonight with Jamie Oliver had covered the story of Chiitan, the honorary tourism ambassador of Japan’s Susaki city that had gone rogue. After Chiitan was banished from Susaki, the city’s official mascot Shinjo-kun was left alone. To cheer her up, television show host John Oliver sent his own mascot, Chiijohn, to Japan.

The recent episode of the show features Oliver trying to reach out to Chiijohn, and how the two are reunited after all these months.

