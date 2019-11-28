Indian-origin residents of the United States, Akaash Yadav and Gaganpreet Kaur, recently got married in Mexico but their wedding was no ordinary affair. After all, Yadav didn’t drive or even ride on a horse to get married – he skydived from a height of 13,000 feet, The Indian Express reported.

The groom’s plan was threatened by an impending storm, the report added. “It was all going smoothly…he was meant to jump at around 12.30 pm, but then we were told about the storm coming to Los Cabos, so, he had to jump earlier to beat the storm,” United Kingdom-based wedding photographer Zohaib Ali was quoted as saying.

The wedding took place at the Hard Rock Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico. Yadav and Kaur are dancers and actors based in the US.