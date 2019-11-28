South Indian actor Parvathy Thiruvothu has won hearts on the internet for her accurate description of why Joker wins but Arjun Reddy or Kabir Singh loses when it comes to portraying negative characters in films.

Thiruvothu was a part of the round-table discussion that featured the “hundred greatest performances of the decade” and was hosted by Anupama Chopra of Film Companion. Comparing the negative characters in Joker and in Arjun Reddy or Kabir Singh, she said that the latter two had the “visual grammar of glorification”, but Joker did not.

“If you’re saying that there’s no passion in a relationship without slapping each other – and I see the comments on YouTube, where people are engaging and resonating with that – you are engaging with the wrong thing in a massive, mob-like manner, where you’re inciting violence,” she said. Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who played the titular character in Arjun Reddy, was also part of the panel.

You can watch the full discussion here.