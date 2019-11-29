Watch: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s colleagues napped in Parliament during her speech
Sitharaman was speaking on the economy, on which, in the space of three months, she has changed her stance from ‘all is well’ to ‘there’s a slowdown’.
On November 27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefed the Parliament on the current economic situation of the country. While she argued that there is a slowdown in the economic growth of the country but there is no recession, ministers behind her were caught napping on camera.
The parliamentarians in the frame were identified as Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur.