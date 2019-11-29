@nsitharaman madam you are speaking on fire 🔥on economic situation, wer as your colleague in back feels lori and sleeping. It feels real disgusting watching them behind on @rajyasabhatv

— Samuel Eslawath (@iamSamuel4U) November 27, 2019

On November 27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefed the Parliament on the current economic situation of the country. While she argued that there is a slowdown in the economic growth of the country but there is no recession, ministers behind her were caught napping on camera.

The parliamentarians in the frame were identified as Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur.