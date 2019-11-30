Greek journalist Lazos Mantikos would not have expected a pig to hinder his live reportage, but it did.

In a recent incident, Mantikos was chased by a pig while he was reporting on flood damage in Kineta for the Greek news channel ANT1. Local media reported that the pig had been following Mantikos around all morning and had also attempted to bite him multiple times.

Kineta received mudslides after a torrential rain spell swept through Southern Europe, the Independent reported.