In a video posted on Twitter, a man is seen expertly juggling with three Rubik cubes, that begin scrambled but, almost magically, have been solved by the end of the clip.

The dexterity and intelligence required to complete a task like this has made social media users doubtful about its authenticity.

Some viewers are suggesting that at points in the clip, the man is throwing out cubes, and cubes are being thrown back into his juggling circuit, to make it seem as though he is solving the cubes while he juggles.

Whether it is a hoax or not, it’s an accepted sport. Below is the thrilling video of a Chinese boy who holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to solve three Rubik cubes while juggling with them.