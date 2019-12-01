Another fiery response by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra taking on the BJP-led central government has gone viral on social media.

Answering journalist Rajdeep Sardesai’s question on whether the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra and the Congress-Left-TMC alliance in West Bengal are opportunistic, Moitra said that the Opposition parties are “fighting with their backs to the wall”.

“We will be judged in fifty years as the only ones who sat in the face of spine-chilling, scary atmosphere and fought back,” Mitra said, citing the early morning swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as the Maharashtra chief minister and people being put in jail without trial, among other things, to prove her point.