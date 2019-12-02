#WATCH Delhi: Slogan of "Sonia Gandhi zindabad! Congress party zindabad! Rahul Gandhi zindabad! Priyanka Chopra zindabad!" (instead of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) mistakenly raised by Congress' Surender Kr at a public rally. Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra was also present.(01.12) pic.twitter.com/ddFDuZDTwH — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

Congress party leader Surendra Kumar faced something of an embarrassment on December 1 when he mistakenly referred to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as actor Priyanka Chopra at a rally.

The incident took place in New Delhi when Kumar was exhorting attendants to shout slogans in tribute to the party’s senior leaders. As he reeled off the names, with the audience responding with “...zindabad”, Kumar went from Rahul Gandhi to Priyanka Chopra without missing a beat.

Even as the crowd shouted out an enthusiastic response, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, who was standing next to Kumar, realised the error. His reaction was also caught on camera.