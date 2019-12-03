Watch: Hasan Minhaj suggests the rich actually benefit from their philanthropy
A system of financial tools and products helps the rich give away their cash in ways that benefit them, explains Minhaj.
Author Anand Giridharadas who wrote a book on billionaires in America titled Winners Take All, was featured on the show. Here is his interview with talk show host Trevor Noah.
