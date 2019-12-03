When you're a weather presenter and your watch contradicts your forecast....😆

— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) November 28, 2019

Meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker recently had an unexpected interruption during one of his weather reports for BBC Weather – by Apple’s virtual assistant Siri.

Schafernaker was reporting on snowfall in Minneapolis and Denver in the United States when Siri, running on his Apple watch, interrupted him to say that no snowfall is expected. “Should have taken it off,” the meteorologist said jokingly after hearing what his smartwatch had to say.