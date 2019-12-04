#WATCH Gujarat: A 12-feet-long crocodile which had ventured out into fields in Raval village of Vadodara, yesterday, was rescued and handed over to forest department. pic.twitter.com/TOiVuqjXFv — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

On Saturday, November 30, a large crocodile was discovered by the residents of Raval village in Vadodara, Gujarat after he began wandering across an open field. The videos above and below were shot during a rescue operation that lasted upwards of five hours.

Wildlife rescue official Hemant Wadhwana told ANI, “The engineer of the solar plant station of Narmada canal informed us at 10.30 am about the presence of 12-feet long crocodile in Raval village. It took us 5-6 hours to rescue the crocodile.”

The captured crocodile was handed over to the Forest Department. According to reports, forest officials stated that the animal was finally released in a nearby lake, home to many crocodiles.

