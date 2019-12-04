Watch: Melania Trump’s White House Christmas decor video is ridiculed for being ‘cold and opulent’
Social media users are wondering how Christmas decor is a ‘beautiful exhibit of patriotism.’
American president Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump is seen roaming the halls in a white coat in a video revealing the White House’s Christmas decorations for 2019.
The coat, and her overall demeanour heralding what is usually a warm and familial festival, have come under fire online, for being cold and disengaged.
Social media users are particularly concerned by the term “exhibit of patriotism,” with many wondering what makes Christmas necessarily American.
The decor itself is being termed excessive, while many are comparing it to scenes from Stanley Kubrick’s horror film “The Shining,” based on a Stephen King novel.
One Twitter user also took the liberty to add spooky audio effects, using a 2005 recording of American President Donald Trump, in which he bragged about using his fame as an excuse to grope women without waiting for any consent.
Here are some of the responses online.