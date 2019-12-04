“The Spirit of America” is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/qGxxl9qBrd — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2019

American president Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump is seen roaming the halls in a white coat in a video revealing the White House’s Christmas decorations for 2019.

The coat, and her overall demeanour heralding what is usually a warm and familial festival, have come under fire online, for being cold and disengaged.

Social media users are particularly concerned by the term “exhibit of patriotism,” with many wondering what makes Christmas necessarily American.

The decor itself is being termed excessive, while many are comparing it to scenes from Stanley Kubrick’s horror film “The Shining,” based on a Stephen King novel.

One Twitter user also took the liberty to add spooky audio effects, using a 2005 recording of American President Donald Trump, in which he bragged about using his fame as an excuse to grope women without waiting for any consent.

Here are some of the responses online.

A woman alone walking in icily decorated halls that echo her spiky footsteps. No children. No joy. Just cold retail store glitz with no heart. — history has its eyes on u (@annes2739) December 2, 2019

This remake of The Shining is the scariest one yet. https://t.co/hDliHBmeKR — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) December 3, 2019

Made to "not touch" rather than to enjoy.

Nothing like this. pic.twitter.com/5kWWN5JQxB — little_girl_blue (@EdgedInBlueish) December 2, 2019

I'm confused how a Christmas display is a symbol of Patriotism?



What? — AJ (@TampaBayAJ) December 2, 2019

'Patriotism'? I don't understand. Is Christmas 'American' now? — Simon Smith (@smithsimon1969) December 3, 2019