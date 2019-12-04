Watch: American healthcare costs make British citizens hilariously aghast
The respondents cannot believe their ears.
The British healthcare system (National Health Service) has long been lauded for being affordable and effective, so much so that many citizens have no reason to turn to privatised healthcare.
In June 2019, US President Donald Trump suggested that the NHS would play a part in negotiations of a possible future trade deal between the UK and US.
However, on December 3 he stated that he wants “nothing to do with it [the NHS].”
“I don’t even know where that rumour started.” he told journalists. “We have absolutely nothing to do with it. If you handed it [the NHS] to us on a silver platter, we want nothing to do with it.”
In a video (above) by PoliticsJOE, the two healthcare systems are pitted against one another in reactions from British people as they attempting to guess the American cost of various healthcare necessities.
Here are some of the online responses to the clip, which has since gone viral.