Ambulance call out? $2,500. Childbirth? $30,000.



Our NHS is not for sale, @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/q9z4r6Ni6g — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) December 3, 2019

The British healthcare system (National Health Service) has long been lauded for being affordable and effective, so much so that many citizens have no reason to turn to privatised healthcare.

In June 2019, US President Donald Trump suggested that the NHS would play a part in negotiations of a possible future trade deal between the UK and US.

However, on December 3 he stated that he wants “nothing to do with it [the NHS].”

“I don’t even know where that rumour started.” he told journalists. “We have absolutely nothing to do with it. If you handed it [the NHS] to us on a silver platter, we want nothing to do with it.”

In a video (above) by PoliticsJOE, the two healthcare systems are pitted against one another in reactions from British people as they attempting to guess the American cost of various healthcare necessities.

Here are some of the online responses to the clip, which has since gone viral.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: the cost of American healthcare is literally unimaginable to most British people. https://t.co/DpWQfxXgwF — David Walsh (@DavidAstinWalsh) December 3, 2019

That classic face when you’re British and you learn about the US healthcare system pic.twitter.com/aCdDEinugz — WeWork Vibes Consultant (@knight69420) December 3, 2019

And finally, our ‘Shut the fridge’ hero: pic.twitter.com/2mRQTPukLF — Ioan Marc Jones (@ioanmarcjones) December 3, 2019

In Czech Republic while backpacking. Went to hospital on Sunday bc I couldn’t swallow my throat was so messed up. They gave me directions to a pharmacy. I walked right in. They looked at me and gave me 2 meds. I took out my credit card. They laughed and said, $5 Euro. Amazing. — RATLTheVotein2020 (@RATL2020) December 3, 2019

That $2500 ambulance call? That's just to get it out there. The ride is more, plus any treatment needed en route.



Friends, do NOT let the Tories take the NHS from you. You have no *idea* how good you have it. — Jon the Okay Boomer (@JonS253) December 3, 2019

If absolutely nothing goes wrong.



If the birth gets complicated, the wife needs post birth treatment, or the baby needs NICU care, add a zero or two to that price. — Otto Lontra, Turkey Stuffer (@OttoLontra) December 3, 2019