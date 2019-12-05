#WATCH Pregnant woman carried in a cloth cradle for 6 kms as ambulance couldn't reach due to lack of proper roads in Burgur, Erode. Woman's husband with villagers trekked to reach ambulance. She delivered a boy, yesterday, on way to hospital, mother & child are fine. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/AmIJ0MKG1R — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2019

A pregnant woman in Tamil Nadu had to be carried in a cloth cradle for six kilometres owing to the lack of roads in the area, news agency ANI reported. The incident took place in Burgur village of Erode district.

The woman’s husband and other villagers had to trek to reach the ambulance, the report added. The mother gave birth to a boy on December 4 while on her way to the hospital. Both the mother and the child were reported to be fine.