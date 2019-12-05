Watch: As Delhi University professors’ indefinite strike continued, police descended on the campus
The Delhi University Teachers’ Association and the university administration were unable to arrive at an agreement.
The Delhi University Teachers’ Association continued their agitation on Thursday against an August 28 circular that raises concerns over the future of almost 4,500 ad-hoc professors of the university.
The Delhi Police were present at the site of the protest – outside the Vice Chancellor’s office – in huge numbers, with water cannons should things get out of control, Navbharat Times reported.
The indefinite strike by members of DUTA began on December 4, with the faculty demanding a rollback of the circular which states that only guest teachers can be appointed for vacancies opening for the first time, Hindustan Times reported. Professors are demanding a withdrawal of the order because, since August 28, contracts of ad-hoc teachers have not been renewed, as used to be the case previously at intervals of four months.
The university administration held a late-night meeting with the DUTA members who were occupying the VC’s office on Wednesday. With no conclusion reached, the strike continued.