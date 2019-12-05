The Delhi University Teachers’ Association continued their agitation on Thursday against an August 28 circular that raises concerns over the future of almost 4,500 ad-hoc professors of the university.

The Delhi Police were present at the site of the protest – outside the Vice Chancellor’s office – in huge numbers, with water cannons should things get out of control, Navbharat Times reported.

The indefinite strike by members of DUTA began on December 4, with the faculty demanding a rollback of the circular which states that only guest teachers can be appointed for vacancies opening for the first time, Hindustan Times reported. Professors are demanding a withdrawal of the order because, since August 28, contracts of ad-hoc teachers have not been renewed, as used to be the case previously at intervals of four months.

The university administration held a late-night meeting with the DUTA members who were occupying the VC’s office on Wednesday. With no conclusion reached, the strike continued.