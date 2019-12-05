The water canons have arrived. Professors are protesting peacefully. The Vice Chancellor is scared of his own teachers. SHAME #DUTA march on!!!! #DelhiUniversity pic.twitter.com/cuRdvfuLuJ — The fight just got bigger (@nandinicsen) December 5, 2019

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association continued their agitation on Thursday against an August 28 circular that raises concerns over the future of almost 4,500 ad-hoc professors of the university.

The Delhi Police were present at the site of the protest – outside the Vice Chancellor’s office – in huge numbers, with water cannons should things get out of control, Navbharat Times reported.

Teaching Fraternity of #DelhiUniversity is on road B4 VC office @DrRPNishank 4 last 24 Hrs, opposing new guidelines of #UGC for recruitment of #Adhoc teacher @rashtrapatibhvn . They hv not bn given summer salary yet. Faculties are also waiting 07 Pay Rollout by @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/pNTjIOzlYP — Krishna Mohan Sharma (@KMShrma) December 5, 2019

The indefinite strike by members of DUTA began on December 4, with the faculty demanding a rollback of the circular which states that only guest teachers can be appointed for vacancies opening for the first time, Hindustan Times reported. Professors are demanding a withdrawal of the order because, since August 28, contracts of ad-hoc teachers have not been renewed, as used to be the case previously at intervals of four months.

Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) protests outside DU Vice-Chancellor's office demanding rollback of Aug 28 circular which stops the appointment of ad-hoc teachers. @yogiputinnath

#BJP #JusticeforTeachers @BJP4Delhi pic.twitter.com/cbLIYjzCsm — Dr.Vishal Mishra (@DrVishalMishra7) December 4, 2019

The university administration held a late-night meeting with the DUTA members who were occupying the VC’s office on Wednesday. With no conclusion reached, the strike continued.