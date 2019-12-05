Play

In the latest instalment from Cassetteboy, a British electronic music (and comedy) duo, multiple speeches by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have been intercut as a rap sequence set to MC Hammer’s iconic single Can’t Touch This.

Cassetteboy has previously released similar spoof remixes of the speeches of many other political leaders and heads of state. Christening the video Can’t Trust Me, the duo ingeniously picks sound bytes down to the syllable to string together absurd rap lyrics.

While Cassetteboy has taken the initiative to create an original rap number, the meme format itself is not new.

Many a content creator in the past have manipulated sound bytes to produce politicians “covering” pop songs.

Here are some of Cassetteboy’s own and other popular political “dub” videos.

Play

Play

Play