This was the lake that was dead and dried up a year back. This was the lake that had missed its bird guests. This was one of the water body we had worked hard to revive and rejuvenate. Now the water and the birds are back and our smiles too. Work is pleasure. pic.twitter.com/E9GAJ5vxOC — Sudha Ramen IFS (@SudhaRamenIFS) December 5, 2019

Members of the Indian Forest Services have successfully revived a dried lake inside Vandalur Zoo in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Indian Express has reported. A video and photographs of the replenished lake were posted on Twitter by IFS Officer Sudha Ramen.

Before and after pics of this lake. pic.twitter.com/ZR3FgjpoWw — Sudha Ramen IFS (@SudhaRamenIFS) December 5, 2019

“This was the lake that had missed its bird guests. This was one of the water bodies we had worked hard to revive and rejuvenate. Now the water and the birds are back and our smiles too,” Ramen wrote on Twitter, along with the video.

The lake had dried due to drought and scanty rainfall in the area. The officer also mentioned that the North-East monsoon played a crucial role in the revival of the lake.