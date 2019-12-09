This is an entire movie in less than a minute. Amazing #Pune pic.twitter.com/yPZC9iMMS8 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 8, 2019

A scene both thrilling and disturbing in equal parts on a busy road at Koregaon Park junction in Pune, Maharashtra, has been captured in a video (above).

In a chase lasting almost half a kilometre, a pair of horses drawing a carriage can be seen speeding down the Bund Garden Bridge, with three men on a single motorcycle in pursuit.

What followed was almost out of a film, with the horses being stopped, but one of the riders being injured. According to reports, Jitendra Kadam suffered minor internal injuries in his abdomen and on his hands.

“There were no other injuries or damage caused by the incident,” the Koregaon police has stated. However, the condition of the horses is yet unknown.