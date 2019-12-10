Play

In October 2019, a FIR was filed against former Bigg Boss reality TV contestant Payal Rohatgi for allegedly insulting Motilal Nehru, and defaming Kamala Nehru (father and wife, respectively, of India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru). The allegations pertained to a video posted on her Facebook page in September 2019.

The case, filed by Youth Congress leader Charmesh Sharma in Boondi, Rajasthan, also alleged that the video could hamper India’s relations with other nations as it included objectionable comments, with pictures, in the context of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s death.

Now, Rohatgi has chosen to apologise to the Congress party (video above). In the video, she also alleges that orders from “higher up,” that is, on the orders of “Sonia Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi,” she is being targeted.

She goes on to say that she was merely narrating information she found on certain news portals, and should not be persecuted for the earlier video. Rohatgi also said that she felt she should apologise, just as her hero Veer Savarkar had done several times, to save herself.