"Genocide is a process. The Holocaust did not start with the gas chambers. It started with hate speech." -- Adama Dieng of the United Nations' Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect on Genocide Prevention Day.

Speaking ahead of the Genocide Prevention Day that was observed on December 9, Adama Dieng of the United Nations’ Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect enlisted the dangers of hate speech and intolerance and how they have led to genocides in the past.

A video of Dieng’s statement was posted by the United Nations on Twitter.

“Today, what we are witnessing around this world, with the rise of extremists...when we see the growing number of neo-Nazi groups, neo-fascist groups, when we see the way migrants and refugees are being vilified, we need (therefore) to make every effort to address this hate speech,” Dieng said in the video.

December 9 was declared as the annual International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime in September 2015.