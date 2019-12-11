Images from the @VCofficeBHU , where these 'students' have forced Prof #firozekhan to resign without taking a single class at the Sanskrit Vidya Dharma faculty . The univ admin admits the prof's credentials are stellar, but is shifting him to a diff sanskrit wing at the Univ.. pic.twitter.com/pR2zKd7UsM — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) December 10, 2019

Benaras Hindu University in Uttar Pradesh has seen intense protests by students, starting in November, against a Muslim professor appointed as an assistant professor in the Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnan department. The protests demanded that Professor Firoz Khan be transferred because of his religion.

While the university administration has backed Khan, saying that it was committed to providing equal opportunities to everyone irrespective of religion, caste, community or gender, student protests did not subside, even leading to a professor being attacked for supporting Khan’s appointment.

On December 10, Professor Khan resigned from his earlier department and and will now teach the language as part of the Arts faculty, after which students called off the protests. The video above show students celebrating outside the Vice Chancellor’s office.

