Watch: Scenes from anti-CAB protests in Aligarh, Deoband areas of Uttar Pradesh
Students of Aligarh Muslim University were at the forefront of protests.
After Assam and Tripura, parts of Uttar Pradesh are now registering protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. A First Information Report has been registered against 20 identified and 500 unidentified students of the Aligarh Muslim University for protesting against the Bill (video above), news agency PTI reported on Thursday.
The students of AMU have reportedly launched a 24-hour hunger strike. They have also threatened to boycott academic activities in the university.
Protests by the madrasa students of Deoband area of Saharanpur district of UP were also reported on Wednesday, Hindustan Times reported.