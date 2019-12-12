Massive protest by students of Aligarh Muslim University against Anti-Muslim #CAB2019



More than 25000 AMU students will sit on hunger strike on Wednesday against this communal #CitizenshipAmendmentBill and NRC. pic.twitter.com/7OqoqthZ6P — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) December 10, 2019

After Assam and Tripura, parts of Uttar Pradesh are now registering protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. A First Information Report has been registered against 20 identified and 500 unidentified students of the Aligarh Muslim University for protesting against the Bill (video above), news agency PTI reported on Thursday.

The students of AMU have reportedly launched a 24-hour hunger strike. They have also threatened to boycott academic activities in the university.

Protests in Aligarh Muslim University. 25000 AMU students will sit on hunger strike TODAY. 3/4 pic.twitter.com/xIs2qDfbuV — DConquered (@DConquered) December 11, 2019

Protests by the madrasa students of Deoband area of Saharanpur district of UP were also reported on Wednesday, Hindustan Times reported.