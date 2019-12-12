House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want.



President Trump's re-election is 𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. pic.twitter.com/O7o02S26nS — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 10, 2019

In a new campaign video released by United States President Donald Trump’s team, the leader has been portrayed as Thanos, the villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’.

“I’m inevitable,” Trump, with his face superimposed over Thanos’s, says in the video and snaps his fingers. In the films, such a snap wipes out half the population of the planet. In the video, the snap wipes out Democrats Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and Jerry Nadler.

Jim Starlin, comic book writer and the artist who created Thanos in 1973, is not happy with the use of Thanos in the video, Hollywood Reporter said. “After my initial feeling of being violated, seeing that pompous fool using my creation to stroke his infantile ego, it finally struck me that the leader of my country and the free world actually enjoys comparing himself to a mass murderer,” Starlin was quoted as saying.