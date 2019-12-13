#WATCH Palchan village in Manali, Kullu district has received over 45 cms of fresh snow #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/T6NsuXN0F5 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019

Manali in Himachal Pradesh received its first snowfall of the season on Thursday, 12 December. The videos above and below show scenes from Manali’s Kullu district, blanketed in snow. Lahaul-Spiti district, Shimla, Kinnaur Sirmaur, Chamba, Kangra and Mandi districts have also been receiving snowfall since Thursday.

According to reports, many roads have been blocked. However, tourists and residents alike are revelling in the white cover. “This weekend we are expecting a good rush of tourists,” a Shimla-based hotelier told Times Now News.

