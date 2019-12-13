Watch: First snowfall of the season puts a beautiful white cover on Manali in Himachal Pradesh
Over 45 centimetres of fresh snow covered the area, delighting tourists, hoteliers and residents alike.
Manali in Himachal Pradesh received its first snowfall of the season on Thursday, 12 December. The videos above and below show scenes from Manali’s Kullu district, blanketed in snow. Lahaul-Spiti district, Shimla, Kinnaur Sirmaur, Chamba, Kangra and Mandi districts have also been receiving snowfall since Thursday.
According to reports, many roads have been blocked. However, tourists and residents alike are revelling in the white cover. “This weekend we are expecting a good rush of tourists,” a Shimla-based hotelier told Times Now News.
Also watch
This bulldog plays by bulldozing through piles of snow
Black snow blanketed several towns in Siberia (and it is actually toxic)