Protests against the new Citizenship Act broke out in Meghalaya’s capital city Shillong on Thursday, NDTV reported. Following the unrest, internet and SMS services were blocked for two days across the state, the report added.

Videos posted on social media showed cars set on fire on the streets of Meghalaya. People also took out torch-lit rallies.

#CABProtest spreading to #Shillong Tyres burnt in the middle of Motphran and stones are being pelted at police. Curfew could be imposed reports @EastMojo reporter Princess Rashir pic.twitter.com/lDMGcA35hL — Karma Paljor (@Karma_Paljor) December 12, 2019